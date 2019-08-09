Pedestrian fatally struck by motorcycle in Fair Haven neighborhood, intersection closed

(WTNH)–New Haven police responded to a fatal person vs. motorcycle crash in the Fair Haven neighborhood Thursday evening.

Police got the call at 7:14 p.m. They say a man was trying to cross the street at the intersection of Ferry Street and Lombard Street when it was struck by a motorcycle.

Both the motorcyclist and the pedestrian suffered life threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital, police said.

The pedestrian was later pronounced dead and the motorcyclist is now in critical condition, according to police. Officials have not identified the victims.

The intersection is closed for the time being for the investigation.