NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Tuesday in New Haven, according to police.

Police said the person was struck at the intersection of Whalley Avenue and the Route 15 northbound off-ramp.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was heading north on Whalley Avenue when she approached a three-way intersection. The driver had a green light and proceeded to the intersection.

According to authorities, the pedestrian unexpectedly crossed in front of her vehicle, resulting in a crash.

Emergency services responded to the scene and the pedestrian was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Police said the pedestrian remains in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle cooperated fully with the investigation and remained at the scene of the crash.

The New Haven Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team was activated and will conduct an extensive investigation into how the crash occurred. Officials said the investigation will take some time.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call New Haven police at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).