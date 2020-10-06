Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by car in New Haven Monday night

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car in New Haven on Monday night.

Just before 8:30 p.m., New Haven police and fire responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on Foxon Boulevard at Quinnipiac Avenue.

Emergency personnel treated the 27-year-old at the scene. The unidentified man suffered life-threatening head trauma and internal injuries.

An ambulance took him to Yale New Haven Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Investigators believe, prior to the incident, the man stood on the sidewalk on the north side of Foxon Boulevard.

A 61-year-old Meriden woman operating an Infiniti G37 traveled westbound on Foxon Boulevard.

As she approached the intersection, the man walked into the roadway. After the collision, the Infiniti traveled through the intersection and came to a stop.

The Infiniti operator remained on scene and was not injured. Police did not say if she would face charges.

The crash remains under investigation by the NHPD Accident Reconstruction Team.

Witnesses are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6316.