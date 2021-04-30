Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by motor vehicle; New Haven police investigating

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating a pedestrian struck on Whalley Avenue Friday morning.

At 5:39 A.M., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Whalley Avenue and Ramsdell Street after receiving 911 calls about a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

Police say investigators learned that the pedestrian was crossing Whalley Avenue at the intersection with Ramsdell Street, when a 2008 Ford Taurus was traveling Eastbound on Whalley Avenue.

The Ford Taurus then struck the pedestrian causing serious injuries.

New Haven Fire and American Medical Response responded to the scene and transported the pedestrian to Yale New Haven Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police say Whalley Avenue, between Anthony Street and East Ramsdell Street, remains closed at this time as the New Haven Police Department continues to investigate.

The New Haven Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Team is on scene and conducting a full investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.