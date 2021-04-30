Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by motor vehicle; New Haven police investigating

New Haven

by: Jailene Cuevas

Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating a pedestrian struck on Whalley Avenue Friday morning.

At 5:39 A.M., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Whalley Avenue and Ramsdell Street after receiving 911 calls about a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

Police say investigators learned that the pedestrian was crossing Whalley Avenue at the intersection with Ramsdell Street, when a 2008 Ford Taurus was traveling Eastbound on Whalley Avenue.

The Ford Taurus then struck the pedestrian causing serious injuries.

New Haven Fire and American Medical Response responded to the scene and transported the pedestrian to Yale New Haven Hospital where he remains in critical condition. 

Police say Whalley Avenue, between Anthony Street and East Ramsdell Street, remains closed at this time as the New Haven Police Department continues to investigate.

 The New Haven Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Team is on scene and conducting a full investigation.  More information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

'Back in Business': Skappo Italian Food & Wine, with new 'La Bottega'

News /

Gil on the Go: Wooster Square Park in New Haven

News /

Gil on the Go: Interview with New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker

News /

Gil on the Go: Mayor Elicker interview and quick facts about David Wooster

News /

Gil on the Go: New Haven artist

News /

Crews battle house fire on Kelsey St. in New Britain

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss