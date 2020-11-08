Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by pickup truck in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a truck in New Haven Friday night.

Police said a 21-year-old woman was driving a pickup truck that hit the pedestrian at the intersection of Quinnipiac Avenue and Foxon Boulevard.

The man sustained life-threatening injuries and is in the hospital in critical but stable condition.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The crash remains under investigation.

