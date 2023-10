NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A pedestrian is injured after a hit-and-run Wednesday night in New Haven, according to police.

Police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at around 11:08 p.m. at 1459 Whalley Ave.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.