WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car drove through a police scene Tuesday evening, almost hitting officers who were investigating a fatal crash before leading law enforcement on a chase through Waterbury.

The initial crash happened at 7:10 p.m. in the area of 62 Chase Avenue, according to Waterbury police.

A pedestrian, a 42-year-old man, died at the hospital. His name has not been publicly released.

Chase Avenue from Hill Street to North Main Street was closed for the investigation, as of 8:35 p.m.

Police were still at the scene when the car drove through.

Officers chased the vehicle for five to 10 minutes before stopping and arresting the driver in the 200 block of Bradley Avenue, according to police. The driver’s name has not been released.