Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Waterbury police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car Saturday night.

The crash happened at 9:30 p.m. in the area of Union Street. Police say the crash was reported that a car struck an unclothed party in the roadway.

Upon arrival, officers located the pedestrian suffering from serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital for treatment and remains in stable condition at this time.

Police report that several people on the scene advised officers that the pedestrian jumped out in front of the vehicle.

Preliminary investigations and statements from witnesses lead officers to believe that the pedestrian may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol, which led them to walk into the roadway, according to police.

The operator of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating with officers.

The accident is currently under investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346 -3975.

