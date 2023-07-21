NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was seriously injured after they were hit by a car on Brewery Street in New Haven Thursday afternoon.

New Haven police responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian around 12:18 p.m. in the area of 50 Brewery St.

The pedestrian, who sustained life-threatening injuries, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The driver of a 2011 Ford Taurus stayed on scene and cooperated with police. He told police he was traveling in the far-right lane of Brewery Street, heading toward Water Street, and another car was travelling next to him in the center lane in the same direction.

When he felt a collision, he pulled-over to the side of the road immediately. He told police he had not seen the pedestrian.

The driver of the car in the center lane told police they observed someone standing in the middle of Brewery Street and was not within the marked crosswalk. They said the person began to cross the street in front of the Ford, and was hit by the car.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have information valuable to investigators are urged to contact police at (203) 946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tips line at (866) 888-TIPS (8477).