Man hit by car after fight in New Haven

Posted: May 28, 2019 04:16 AM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 07:39 AM EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - There is a heavy police presence in New Haven on Tuesday morning after a man was hit by a car following an altercation with another man, who then fled the scene.  

News 8 can confirm that there's a crime scene in the area of Sherman Avenue and Whalley Avenue in New Haven Tuesday morning. 

News 8 has received word from police that they were investigating a pedestrian struck accident. According to New Haven police, two men were involved in a dispute at 3:22 a.m. in a business parking lot on Whalley Avenue at Sherman Avenue. 

Police say one man struck the other with a vehicle and fled the scene. 

The victim was transported to the hospital and is listed in critical condition. 

Police are still investigating the incident.  

This is breaking news. Check back with News 8 for more information. 

