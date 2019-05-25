New Haven

Pedestrian struck and killed in West Haven

Posted: May 24, 2019 02:11 PM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 10:50 PM EDT

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A fatal motor vehicle versus pedestrian accident is under investigation in West Haven.

Police say a male pedestrian was attempting to cross the Boston Post Road at Front Avenue at 8:29 p.m. Thursday when he was struck.  The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.  His identity is not being released at this time.

According to police, a Mercedes was traveling eastbound in the right lane of Boston Post Road when it hit the pedestrian.   The driver of the vehicle did stop.  

