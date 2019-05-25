Pedestrian struck and killed in West Haven Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A fatal motor vehicle versus pedestrian accident is under investigation in West Haven.

Police say a male pedestrian was attempting to cross the Boston Post Road at Front Avenue at 8:29 p.m. Thursday when he was struck. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. His identity is not being released at this time.

According to police, a Mercedes was traveling eastbound in the right lane of Boston Post Road when it hit the pedestrian. The driver of the vehicle did stop.