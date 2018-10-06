New Haven

Pedestrian struck by motorcyclist in Seymour

Posted: Oct 06, 2018 05:32 PM EDT

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) - One person has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a motorcyclist in Seymour Saturday afternoon.

According to Seymour police, the person was struck just after 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Cogwheel Lane and Silver Mine Road. Officers did not comment on the extent of the pedestrian's injuries, but did confirm that one person was sent to the hospital following the incident. No other details were released.

Cogwheel Lane is closed while police conduct their investigation. It is unclear when the road will be reopened.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any information that may help in the investigation, you're asked to call Seymour police at 203-881-7600.

