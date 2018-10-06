Pedestrian struck by motorcyclist in Seymour
SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) - One person has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a motorcyclist in Seymour Saturday afternoon.
According to Seymour police, the person was struck just after 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Cogwheel Lane and Silver Mine Road. Officers did not comment on the extent of the pedestrian's injuries, but did confirm that one person was sent to the hospital following the incident. No other details were released.
Cogwheel Lane is closed while police conduct their investigation. It is unclear when the road will be reopened.
If you witnessed this incident, or have any information that may help in the investigation, you're asked to call Seymour police at 203-881-7600.
More Stories
-
- Waterbury Police respond to reported shooting
- Government won't appeal freedom for pizza deliveryman
- Watch man do CPR on drowning squirrel
- Hundreds protest in New Haven over Kavanaugh confirmation
- Over 8 pounds of marijuana seized in Manchester drug bust
- Melania Trump puts on happier face during Africa tour
- Pompeo seeks allied unity in dealing with North Korea
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Summer-like temperatures return for Sunday
Hope you're ready for a warm-up because we have lots of 70s in the forecast, and even a day with temperatures near 80.. Get the latest forecast from Storm Team 8.Read More »
- Tuesday tornado in Mansfield confirmed by National Weather Service
- Rainfall damages thousands of cars throughout the state
- 39 years since tornado ripped through Windsor Locks
- National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in New Canaan on Tuesday
- Thousands without power, flooded homes as strong storms moved through CT Tuesday
- Weather quiets down Wednesday after a rough Tuesday night
- 'Leaf peeping' season in Connecticut brings travelers to the state
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Norwich Police respond to reported hit and run
Norwich Police responded to a reported Hit and Run on 11th Street Saturday...Read More »
-
Waterbury Police respond to reported shooting
Waterbury Police are responding to a reported shooting at 1058 Bank Street...Read More »
-
Hundreds protest in New Haven over Kavanaugh confirmation
On this historic Saturday, a group of over one hundred protestors gathered in...Read More »
-
Over 8 pounds of marijuana seized in Manchester drug bust
Manchester police recovered more than eight pounds of marijuana, along with...Read More »
-
Westport police find $110k in cash during drug arrest
Westport police discovered a large amount of cash as well as marijuana and...Read More »
Video Center
-
Weather Forecast
Weather ForecastRead More »
-
Early Sunday Morning Update
We have lots of warm weather to talk about, but it does come with a few showers.Read More »
-
Saturday Late Evening Weather Update
We have a few showers for your Sunday, but some nice mild temps too!Read More »