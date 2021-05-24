Pedestrian struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night.

Shortly before 10:00 p.m., police received a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Grand Avenue near the intersection with Maltby Place.

Upon arrival, police located a man lying in the street suffering from injuries to his head and legs.

The victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital but succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

Police identify the victim as 66-year-old Gerardo Reboseno-Pacheco of New Haven.

Authorities report the operator of the vehicle fled the scene before police arrived.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask witnesses to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6316.

