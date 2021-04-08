Pedestrian struck, killed by tow truck in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a tow truck in New Haven early Thursday morning.

Police say that just after 1 a.m., a tow truck traveling on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard struck a pedestrian at the intersection on Lamberton Street.

An ambulance then took the pedestrian to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

The tow truck driver remained on scene. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact them at 203-946-6316.

