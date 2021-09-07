Pedestrian struck, killed in hit-and-run near Greenwood Street in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is dead after being hit by a car Monday night in New Haven.

New Haven Police say at about 9:53 p.m. they received calls regarding a crash involving a pedestrian struck on Chapel Street between Norton Street and Ellsworth Ave.

First officers to the scene found a 49-year-old New Haven man on Greenwood Street between Gilbert Ave. and George St. They determined the victim was the one involved in the reported crash.

The New Haven man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the vehicle involved fled the scene and has not been located at this time.

The New Haven Police Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.