Police identify 68-year-old man struck, killed on Middletown Avenue in New Haven

New Haven

by: Nicole Boucher

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday evening at Middletown Avenue and Cross Street.

Police say the incident occurred around 8:35 p.m. The pedestrian struck was identified Monday as 68-year-old Govinda Kandel from New Haven.

The operator of the car that hit him remained on the scene.

Police say the Accident Reconstruction Team is on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous. 

This is a developing story. Check back with News 8 for updates.

