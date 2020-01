NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police confirmed Wednesday night that they are investigating a pedestrian struck and killed on Whalley Avenue.

Police said in a tweet that the motor vehicle accident occurred in the area of Winthrop and Norton Street, near the Edge of the Woods Market.

Police have not released any information regarding the identify of the victim or driver.

The driver did stay at the scene.

