EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven Police are on the scene of a pedestrian struck on Thornton Dr.

According to police, the pedestrian was treated on scene by the East Haven Fire Department personnel and then rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital. The pedestrian’s condition is unknown at this time.

There is one individual being detained. Police did not have anything further.

A News 8 crew is on the scene and can see a crime scene with police tape.

News 8 will update this story once more info becomes available.