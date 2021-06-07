‘Peels and Wheels’ company turns trash into compost, looks to beautify the environment

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Garbage– we’ve all got it. It’s smelly and piles up, but are you putting it good use?

“We pick up food scraps from residence, schools, businesses, and restaurants,” said Domingo Medina, owner-operator of “Peels and Wheels Composting”.

He and other workers peddle across communities from Hamden to Westfield collecting garbage that’s turned into compost.

Medina says garbage makes up 35 to 45% of the weight of our trash. Once it’s collected and weighed, its taken to a location in Fairhaven where the composting process begins. The cost is about $30 a month and the compost is returned to the customer.

Back in the 1800s garbage was disposed of by feeding it to pigs but that practice was stopped after studies showed it caused health problems in humans.

“People were concerned that this material was uncooked…for the potential that this created parasites for pigs — and then we would consume the pigs,” said Medina.

That disease is called Trichinosis.

This service is just one of more than a hundred around the country, where people are concerned about the future of the environment, while creating jobs at the same time.

“The largest incinerator in the state is closing in 2022, so we can not burn it anymore. So what are we going to do with our trash?” said Medina.

It’s a question Medina hopes will lead you to understand the importance of composting.