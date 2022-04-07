WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspect wanted in connection with a 2020 homicide in Waterbury has been arrested.

Waterbury police detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshal Task Force extradited Carlos Pagan-Reyes, 36, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania back to Connecticut Wednesday in connection with the murder of Eric B. Richard, which happened in 2020.

On the night of Nov. 19, 2020, first responders were called to an apartment on Cherry Street for a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. They located a 22-year-old man, later identified as Eric B. Richard of Waterbury, lying on the floor of the apartment with a gunshot wound to the chest. Richard was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) has determined the cause of death as gunshot wound of torso and the manner of death as homicide,” police said.

Police said they received information that someone knocked on the apartment door before the shooting. One of the people in the apartment opened the door slightly and two men were outside, police said, who tried to force their way in as two people inside tried closing the door.

According to police, a male suspect fired multiple gunshots into the apartment while the door was still open, and Richard was shot in the chest and fell to the floor. People inside the apartment got the door shut and the suspects fled the area on foot.

Pagan-Reyes is facing the following charges:

Murder

Reckless endangerment in the first degree

Criminal use of weapon

Illegal transfer of pistol/revolver

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Illegal possession of weapon in motor vehicle

Illegal discharge of firearm

Conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree

Criminal possession of firearm/ammunition

Reyes was held on a $2 million bond and arraigned in court Wednesday.