Pepe’s Fresh Tomato Pie returning for season Saturday

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Summer is here in New Haven, meaning Frank Pepe’s Pizzeria will be offering its seasonal Fresh Tomato Pie once again.

The Fresh Tomato Pie will not only be available at the original New Haven location on Wooster Street, but at the 11 other locations in the region as well.

The pizza has fresh native tomatoes, garlic, basil, grated cheese, and imported olive oil, all on top of the acclaimed crust.

This seasonal pizza pie will be available starting Saturday, June 26, through September.

This is the 13th summer in a row that the Fresh Tomato Pie has been offered.

Visit pepespizzeria.com for more information on locations and dining options.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Coming up on GMCT: New Haven principal accused of using racial slur releases statement

News /

Waterbury kicks off summer season with International Make Music Day celebrations

News /

WEB EXTRA: Ali Delgirolamo from the mayor's office speaks to News 8 City Hall during Make Music Day

News /

Heroes emerge from Waterbury condo fire that displaced 12 adults, families in 8 units

News /

New Haven PD bike patrols connect to community daily, effort to combat rise in crime

News /

Two suspects arrested in Meriden home invasion

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss