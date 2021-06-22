Pepe’s Fresh Tomato Pie returning for season Saturday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Summer is here in New Haven, meaning Frank Pepe’s Pizzeria will be offering its seasonal Fresh Tomato Pie once again.

The Fresh Tomato Pie will not only be available at the original New Haven location on Wooster Street, but at the 11 other locations in the region as well.

The pizza has fresh native tomatoes, garlic, basil, grated cheese, and imported olive oil, all on top of the acclaimed crust.

This seasonal pizza pie will be available starting Saturday, June 26, through September.

This is the 13th summer in a row that the Fresh Tomato Pie has been offered.

Visit pepespizzeria.com for more information on locations and dining options.