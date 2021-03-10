 

Person, 2 pets dead following late-night house fire in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead following a house fire in Hamden on Tuesday night.

Just after 10:15 p.m., crews were called to 775 Hill St. after reports of a fire.

The deceased has not been identified.

Two other people who lived at the single-family home were able to escape. They were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment.

Two family pets also died.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation by the Hamden Fire Marshal, with assistance from the Connecticut State Police Fire Investigation Unit.

