WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are searching for a person who is accused of multiple thefts in West Haven.

The West Haven Police Department said that the person is accused of stealing hundreds of pounds of metal from local businesses.

Officials said the person reportedly trespassed onto business properties multiple times.

The same person is also suspected of stealing a victim’s personal belongings at a Boston Post Road business a few days ago, according to police.

Police released this surveillance photo of the suspect.

West Haven police released a photograph of a suspect accused of multiple thefts in town. (IMAGE CREDIT: West Haven Police Department)

Police ask anyone with information to contact Officer Tortora at jtortora@whpd.com or call the West Haven Police Department at 203-937-3900.