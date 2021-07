MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A person is critically injured in a jet ski accident that occurred Tuesday night, off of Cedar Beach.

Police say two jet skis collided last night around 7 p.m. near Cedar Beach in Milford. Paramedics provided advanced life support to one of the victims. The victim was rushed to Bridgeport Hospital.

