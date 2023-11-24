MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A person was extricated after a crash involving a tractor-trailer Friday morning in Milford, according to officials.

The Milford Fire Department responded to a report of a crash with extraction just after 6 a.m. in front of 1650 Boston Post Rd. When crews arrived on the scene, they learned that the crash involved a minivan and a tractor-trailer.

The driver of the minivan had to be extracted from the vehicle, according to police. The driver was freed from the vehicle and was treated and transported to a local trauma facility.