BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Branford fire department confirmed to News 8 a person was found dead in a mobile home that caught on fire Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at a mobile home park near Leetes Island Road, a 55 and older living community.

Neighbors told News 8 the victim was in his 60s, and has lived there for about 6 years.

Branford Fire Chief Tom Mahoney told News 8 they firefighters knocked down the fire quickly and they have an investigation underway. No one else was injured.