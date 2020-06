Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting late Tuesday night.

The incident happened on Greenwich Avenue between First and Second streets just before 10 p.m.

Police said one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. Police did not release information about a possible suspect.

Those with information are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304.