NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating after a person was killed in a fiery crash on Monday on Interstate 95 North in New Haven.

Connecticut State Police troopers responded to a crash around 3 a.m. on Interstate 95 North near Exit 44 after a vehicle caught fire, officials said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a Toyota Tundra was driving on the right shoulder of the highway when it rear-ended a parked tow truck.

The Toyota Tundra then caught fire and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the driver was not identified due to the extent of their injuries.



The driver of the tow truck and the passenger did not report any injuries.

The Connecticut State Police Analysis and Reconstruction Squad, New Haven Fire Department and the Connecticut Department of Transportation responded to the collision.

The crash remains under investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

Stay with News 8 for updates.