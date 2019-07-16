1  of  2
Person of interest identified in New Haven “road rage” shooting of MMA fighter

New Haven

by: Vanessa Wojtusiak

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A shooting near Blatchley Avenue and Peck Street in the Fair Haven neighborhood of New Haven injured 31-year-old Eddie Neron.

The father of three was a former MMA fighter who was shot in the chest around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 13th.

Neron’s family says it was a “case of road rage”.

New Haven Police have released surveillance photos of a person of interest and are asking the public to submit tips to New Haven Police Department’s Detective Bureau: Det. Ryan Macuirzynski or Sgt. R. Turney of the Investigative Services Unit at 203-946-6304 or the Tip Line phone number: 203-946-6304

Anonymous Tips
Phone : 1-866-888-TIPS (8477) or 203-946-6296
Text-A-Tip : Text “NHPD + your message” to 74637 (CRIMES)
Email : ecic@newhavenct.gov

(Photos: New Haven Police Department)

