Person of interest in deadly shooting of Yale grad student allegedly stole car from MA dealership during test drive day of the killing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Qinxuan Pan, a person of interest in the deadly shooting of a Yale University grad student, reportedly stole a car in Mansfield, Massachusetts, on the day of the killing..

According to the New Haven Register, the 29-year-old took a blue GMC Terrain for a test drive from a dealership on Feb. 6 and never returned it.

The report also alleges that Pan put a commercial Connecticut license plate on the vehicle to conceal its identity.

Pan is a person of interest in the killing of 26-year-old Kevin Jiang, who was shot multiple times and found lying outside his car on Lawrence Street on Feb. 6.

He was killed just days before his 27th birthday.

RELATED: ‘He always wanted the best for other people’: Fiancée of Yale grad student shot and killed in New Haven reflects on his positive impact

Jiang was a second-year master’s student at the Yale School of the Environment. He was soon set to graduate. He was also a U.S. Army Veteran and served in the Connecticut Air National Guard.

On Feb. 9, the U.S. Marshals Service joined the search for Pan. There is currently a $10,000 reward for information leading to the location and arrest of Pan.

Pan is currently charged with one count of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and interstate theft of a vehicle.

The Asian male is descripted as 6′ tall, 170 lbs. with a medium complexion and short black hair.

“He could possibly be staying with friends or family in the Duluth or Brookhaven areas of Georgia,” officials said. “Pan was last seen in the early morning hours on Feb. 11 driving with family members in Brookhaven or Duluth, Georgia. According to family, Pan was carrying a black backpack and acting strange.”

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Any information will be considered confidential. Persons having information should contact the U.S. Marshals at (877) Wanted-2 (1-877-926-8332).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.