Person rescued after falling into Housatonic River in Derby

New Haven

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH)– A person was rescued Monday morning after falling into the Housatonic River in Derby on Sunday night.

Police say that at around 10:30 a.m., rescue crews responded to the Housatonic River for the report of a person in the water.

Upon arrival, a person was found sitting at the base of a pillar for the railroad bridge.

It was later determined that the person had fallen off of the bridge and into the water on Sunday night and then swam onto the bridge base.

The person was safely brought to shore and taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment. Their identity and current condition are unknown at this time.

Officials say that three people who performed the rescue were also taken to Griffin Hospital for an evaluation for cold exposure.

