NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A person received a non-life-threating wound after being shot early Saturday morning on River Street.

Police the victim was leaving the “after hours spot” on River Street near Ferry Street at 3:31 a.m. when he was approched by an unknown male who was wearing a ski mask and a physical altercation occurred resulting in him being shot.

The New Haven Police is investigating and ask anyone with any information to call them at 203-946-6304 or call the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS(8477).