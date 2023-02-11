NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was found dead on the tracks after being struck by a train in New Haven on Saturday evening.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Saturday evening, the New Haven Fire Department notified the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) that a person was found dead on the tracks behind the Fire Department’s training academy on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard.

According to MTA, the person was identified as a 37-year-old Hispanic man. He was allegedly struck at around 6:15 p.m. by Amtrak Train #140. This train was traveling from Washington D.C. to Springfield, Mass.

Metro-North told customers to expect delays up to 20 minutes due to the incident. The train was back to being on-or-close to schedule by around 9:27 p.m.

MTA Police Department is currently investigating.