New Haven PD: Man struck and killed by vehicle on South Frontage Road

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle on South Frontage Road at York Street Tuesday.

New Haven Police say the scene unfolded around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Prior to the arrival of New Haven emergency responders, a passing North Branford Fire Department ambulance and a passing American Medical Response supervisor stopped to try to help the man who had been hit.

The North Branford FD ambulance transported the victim, believed to be a male 25-year-old Yale Law School student, to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

At this time, several streets are closed for the investigation and drivers are being told to avoid the area.

