New Haven

Man suffers life threatening injuries in overnight shooting in New Haven

By:

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 07:06 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 12:15 PM EDT

Man suffers life threatening injuries in overnight shooting in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in New Haven early Thursday morning. 

Police say at 2:36 a.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting at a home on Irvington Street, near Townsend Avenue, in the Annex neighborhood of the East Shore. 

The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. His identity has not yet been released. 

Detectives are on scene canvassing the neighborhood for evidence. There is no word on any suspects at this time. 

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities at 203-946-6304. 

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

WATCH: News 8's Travelers&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATCH: News 8's Travelers…

News 8 keeps you up to date with the Travelers Championship with News…

Read More »
High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center