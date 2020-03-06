Breaking News
Personnel file of trooper who shot, killed 19-year-old shows no disciplinary history
by: Sabina Kuriakose

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– News 8 has received the personnel file of Trooper Brian North, the Connecticut State Police Trooper who shot and killed 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane after an alleged carjacking and high-speed police chase in January.

The file shows no record of any past disciplinary action during Trooper North’s five years on the force.

Under the contract for the union that represents CSP, Trooper North’s consent was required in order for the State Police Legal Affairs Unit to release his file. The Unit obtained consent, and the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Labor Relation Unit completed a history check on North which came back with no history of previous discipline.

North shot Soulemane after police say the 19-year-old carjacked a driver in Norwalk and led police on a wild chase into West Haven on Jan. 15, 2020. 

Police say Soulemane was armed with a knife. Trooper North fired several shots through a closed driver’s side window.

The shooting has galvanized local and national civil rights leaders.  The Reverend Al Sharpton and the mother of Eric Garner have both visited Connecticut to show support for the Soulemane family.

Last month, Soulemane’s relatives announced they were filing a $10 million wrongful death lawsuit against the State of Connecticut, State Police, West Haven Police, and the City of West Haven.

News 8 requested Trooper North’s personnel file on Jan. 20, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

