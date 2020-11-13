 

Pet of the Week: Ashes

New Haven
Credit: New Haven Animal Shelter

This week’s Pet of the Week is a 5-year-old pit bull terrier named Ashes.

Credit: New Haven Animal Shelter

This sweet girl is the essence of cool with a reserve of strength and fitness. 

Ashes enjoys belly rubs, sitting and giving paw for treats and walking — even though she is still working on leash training.

Her dream home would be one where she’s the center of attention.

Ashes is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving her a furever home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other doggos up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.

