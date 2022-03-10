NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A petition is circulating demanding the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven be lit up in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Supporters point to the Beehive Bridge in New Britain and other famous spots across the country that have done this.

The landmark bridge in New Haven is lit up blue most nights, red, white and blue for various holidays, and Governor Ned Lamont even ordered for it to be red to honor healthcare workers in April of 2020.

When News 8 reached out to the Governor, his office directed us to the Department of Transportation’s Bridge Lighting policy. It states they are “committed to presenting an attractive visual experience while preserving the somberness and dignity of the Bridge’s memorial functions.”

View the full policy below:

Supporters say the situation in Ukraine fits that commitment.

“The bridge was designed to look like a battleship and it memorializes a place, an event involving an unprovoked attack by a hostile foreign entity. Does that sound familiar with current events ’cause it does to me,” said West Haven’s Robert Marra, who started the petition.

Marra said he supports the Governor in most things, however believes “in this case Governor Lamont has failed. His office has failed.”

The petition has more than 500 signatures.