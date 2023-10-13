NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There is a call for a Yale University professor to be fired because of her pro-Palestinian social media posts in the wake of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Netanel Crispe, a junior at Yale University created a petition earlier this week calling for the termination of associate professor Zareena Grewal who teaches American studies, ethnicity, race and migration.

Crispe is a member of the Jewish faith who has family and friends in Israel. He is deeply disturbed by this weekend’s horrific attack on Israel by Hamas.

“This was a barbaric assault and massacre of babies, women, children, men and elderly – who were slaughtered, raped and beheaded. This is a humanitarian crisis. This is a crime against humanity,” Crispe said.

One of Grewal’s posts from “X”, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter is below.

“My heart is in my throat. Prayers for Palestinians. Israeli is a murderous, genocidal settler state and Palestinians have every right to resist through armed struggle, solidarity. #freepalestine.”

Netanel is calling for Grewal’s removal because he says her posts contradict Yale University’s values.

“This professor is promoting violence and lies across the board and using Yale’s platform in that capacity,” Crispe said.

The petition has more than 41,000 signatures from students and people around the world. It has also gained international attention.

“I’m not trying to make any issue on free speech that’s not the purpose of this. There are very basic moral grounds that are being completely trampled upon by this professor,” Crispe said.

News 8 reached out to Grewal for comment but has yet to hear back.

Yale University released the following statement regarding Grewal’s social media posts.

“Yale is committed to freedom of expression, and the comments posted on professor Grewal’s personal accounts represent her own views.”

The university also referred to Yale University President Peter Salovey’s statement to the community, which condemned the attacks in Israel. The statement is in part below.

“I am shocked and anguished by the loss of life and the pain and suffering of so many. All of us fear for the future, and this is devastation that directly affects so many within our community. Some of us have lost loved ones and friends, while others are facing dramatically abrupt changes in life. We are committed to supporting those affected by the violence and to the continued engagement and open discourse that strengthens our university community in times of a crisis. At Yale, we stand for peace—and support steadfastly those working toward it in the region,” Salovey said.

Netanel said he wants action to be taken.

“I’m really trying to encourage the university and the administration specifically to stand up and to intervene for the benefit of all people,” Netanel said.