Phase 3 of New Haven’s ‘Downtown Crossing’ project begins Monday following groundbreaking ceremony

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A groundbreaking celebration took place in New Haven on Monday for a major redevelopment project.

Monday begins Phase 3 of what’s called “Downtown Crossing”, as well as the 101 College Street Project. The construction is intended to connect the hill neighborhood with downtown New Haven.

Governor Lamont, Congresswoman Rosa Delauro, and New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker were all on hand for the ceremony.

Phase 3 of “Downtown Crossing” is expected to wrap up near the end of this year. 101 College Street is on track to be done in the summer of 2023.