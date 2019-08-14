Phase one of Mill River Trail opens in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday morning on the first phase of a project in New Haven that’s been in the works for quite some time.

It’s known as the Mill River Trail, all part of a Greenway Plan.

A snip of the vines made it official. Phase one of the “Mill River Trail” in New Haven is open.

“It’s really with volunteer action over many years that we have gotten to this milestone,” said J.R. Logan, a volunteer.

The trail will connect people throughout the Elm City to the waterfront. Phase one is in Fair Haven, with trails and areas for walking, biking and various activities.

“Which will keep city residents active, engaged and outdoors,” said Mayor Toni Harp, (D) New Haven.

The trail project began in 2014 thanks to a group of volunteers who wanted to clean up sections of the riverbank that was neglected.

Last year there was a ground breaking. Since then, it’s been a community effort to get the project going.

“The 17 miles that it runs through in the various towns allows people to step away from city life and get into the natural parts of life,” said Harp.

This project was put together with money from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

“I’m looking forward to working alongside all those who are ready to make the full vision of the trail a reality,” said Logan.

In the coming months, work will get underway on phases two and three.