Phi Beta Sigma pays tribute to honorable brother Congressman John Lewis in New Haven ceremony

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut chapters of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated, were in New Haven Saturday to pay respect to one of their own: late civil rights leader Honorable Brother Congressman John Robert Lewis.

The fraternity said Congressman Lewis left a lasting impact, dedicating his life to servant leadership, becoming a notable name in the Civil Rights Movement.

In 1965, he led the march that was halted by police violence on Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, which became known as “Bloody Sunday.”

The group took a Community Walk in Solidarity on the New Haven Green with a procession to City Hall. A tribute program was held on the steps of City Hall after the march.

Derek Tompkins, a member of the Phi Beta Sigma New Haven Alumni chapter, said, “One of the things we are celebrating is our voice as a community. I think that is who John Lewis was. He was very much a strong advocate of voters’ rights.”

The event also offered voter registration stations and free COVID-19 testing.