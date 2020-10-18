Phi Beta Sigma pays tribute to honorable brother Congressman John Lewis in New Haven ceremony

New Haven

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut chapters of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated, were in New Haven Saturday to pay respect to one of their own: late civil rights leader Honorable Brother Congressman John Robert Lewis.

The fraternity said Congressman Lewis left a lasting impact, dedicating his life to servant leadership, becoming a notable name in the Civil Rights Movement.

In 1965, he led the march that was halted by police violence on Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, which became known as “Bloody Sunday.”

The group took a Community Walk in Solidarity on the New Haven Green with a procession to City Hall. A tribute program was held on the steps of City Hall after the march.

Derek Tompkins, a member of the Phi Beta Sigma New Haven Alumni chapter, said, “One of the things we are celebrating is our voice as a community. I think that is who John Lewis was. He was very much a strong advocate of voters’ rights.”

The event also offered voter registration stations and free COVID-19 testing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Phi Beta Sigma Inc. celebrates honorary brother Congressman John Lewis in New Haven ceremony

News /

Interview with Melissa Acquefreda, mother of Rosali Acquefreda

News /

Interview with Christian Federici, boyfriend of Rosali Acquefreda

News /

Save The Kids Fund organization hosting bike give away for special needs children

News /

Waterbury FD respond to large blaze at abandoned factory

News /

New Haven preparing to resume in-person learning; city showing safety measures inside schools

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss