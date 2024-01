NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A tractor-trailer partially dangled off an overpass on Interstate 91 South in North Haven Tuesday morning.

State police said a tractor-trailer hit a bridge just before exit 12 on I-91 South. The state Department of Transportation reported that the two left lanes of the highway were closed, and Pool Road under the overpass was closed.

Photo: North Haven Fire Department

State police said the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to the scene due to a fuel leak.

No one was injured.