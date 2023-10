HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man.

The Hamden Police Department released three photos of the person.

Photos: Hamden Police Department

Police did not say why they were looking to identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden Police Det. Vincenzo Palma at 203-230-4000 or vpalma@hamdenpd.com