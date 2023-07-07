NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police Department (MTAPD) is asking the public to help identify two suspects involved in Wednesday night’s shooting at New Haven Union Station.

Police said a dispute on a train around 8:30 p.m. spilled out onto the platform, where a 34-year-old man was shot. He is in critical but stable condition, according to New Haven police.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police Department released two surveillance photos of the suspects Friday night.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact the MTA Police at 718-361-2212.

MTA police are leading the investigation. Amtrak, New Haven, and Connecticut State Police are assisting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.