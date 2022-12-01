NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robber.
According to police, an armed robbery occurred at the TD Bank at 466 Foxon Blvd. on October 29 just after 9 a.m.
See photos of the suspect:
This is an active investigation.
Police urge any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to contact the NHPD Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 1 (866) 888-TIPS (8477) or via email at ECIC@newhavenct.gov.