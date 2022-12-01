NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robber.

According to police, an armed robbery occurred at the TD Bank at 466 Foxon Blvd. on October 29 just after 9 a.m.

See photos of the suspect:

Bank robbery suspect | Photos courtesy New Haven police

This is an active investigation.

Police urge any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to contact the NHPD Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 1 (866) 888-TIPS (8477) or via email at ECIC@newhavenct.gov.