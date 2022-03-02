GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Coach Lesly Wagner has a ball teaching pickleball. She is a tennis player who was asked 10 years ago to teach the game with the funny name at Guilford Racquet and Swim Club.

At the time, she’d never heard of it, but learned it, loved it, grew addicted to it, and now has 250 players in leagues.

“It’s a flatter learning curve. If you have any kind of racquet or paddle background, be it tennis, which is probably the most common I see, but badminton, squash, ping pong’s a huge one. It’s just you can pick it up so quickly,” Wagner said.

It’s played on an intimate court indoors or outdoors with a softball-sized Wiffle ball and paddle made of wood or wood graphite and composite materials.

Pickleball has been around since the mid-1960s. The game was hatched by three middle-aged men sitting in a yard in Bainbridge, Washington. Now, millions play it in 70 countries and it’s so popular that the site of the founding is pointed out on boat tours in Washington state.

“The next time you have the opportunity to take the ferry from Seattle to Bremerton, keep an eye out as you pass the southwest shore of Bainbridge Island,” Wagner said.

It took off, especially among seniors, but now all ages are playing.

As a kid, News 8’s Ann Nyberg played badminton and ping pong and even shot some pool. Then later, she was in a tennis league and racquetball league but is now playing pickleball.

There’s a kitchen in pickleball, which is an area seven feet out from the net. Most are not sure why it’s called that, you just know you want to stay out of it.

Without a doubt, Wagner says pickleball will be an Olympic sport. The cover of the new IN-Pickleball Magazine suggests 2028 could be the year it shows up at the summer games in Los Angeles. Time will tell, but in the meantime, Wagner is in pickle heaven.

“I love teaching people this sport. I’ve always said it has been a privilege to share something so fun and with so many people,” Wagner said.

How did the game get its name? There are several theories, one including it was named after a dog or a jar of pickles, but the one that seems to stick is that it’s a reference to the thrown-together leftover non-starters in the pickle boat of crew races.

If you want to get started playing pickleball, you can sign up for Pickleball for Parkinson’s on Saturday, April 23 at the Guilford Racquet and Swim Club.