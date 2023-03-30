NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Pickleball is headed to New Haven courts!

New Haven Mayor, Justin Elicker, along with Pickleball tournament organizers, and the New Haven Youth and Recreation Department, are kicking off National Pickleball Month.

They will be announcing New Haven’s new Pickleball courts, free learn-to-play clinics, and welcoming the 2023 USA Pickleball Atlantic Diamond Regional Tournament to Elm City.

The USA Pickleball Atlantic Diamond Region houses the six New England states of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

The announcement will be made at the new Pickleball courts at Edgewood Park , where the New Haven Youth and Recreation Department will also be offering free introduction to Pickleball clinics for residents in the coming weeks.

The tournament will be held from Friday, March 31 through Sunday, April 2 on 20 courts, at the Floyd Little Athletic Center, and 10 courts at the Newtown Youth Association Facility.

It is expected to be the largest Pickleball competition in New England, with 544 players from 16 states.

Winners will move onto national competitions, scheduled for later this year in Florida and Texas.

A portion of the proceeds will go towards the New Haven Youth and Recreation Department, and the Atlantic Region of USA Pickleball.



Learn more at here.