‘Picnic in the Plaza’ kicks off Friday in downtown New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Picnic in the Plaza kicks off this week. Once a month from now until September you can buy a ticket and get a picnic box with dinner and cocktails from local restaurants.

Then you get a designated space to listen to live music and play games in New Haven’s Temple Plaza. For every ticket sold, the Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen gets a $5 donation.

It’s a way of bringing people together downtown, supporting local businesses, and the local non-profit.

“I think it’s just a very needed event that’s outdoors and safe and fun at the same time,” said Francesca Vignola, the marketing and events manager for the Town Green District.

A ticket is $45. If you are interested you can check out the link for details. If you want to attend Friday’s picnic, you have to buy a ticket by Wednesday. For more details on the event.