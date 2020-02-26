Pilot sent to prison for flying tons of pot cross country

(AP)– A pilot from Connecticut has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for his role in a marijuana trafficking operation that made millions of dollars by moving about two tons of pot across the country in a small plane.

Federal prosecutors say 62-year-old Donald Burns, of Milford, was also sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation.

The Federal Aviation Administration in 2016 began investigating a single-engine aircraft owned by Burns that was making regular flights between Stratford, Connecticut and northern California.

A search of the plane after one of those trips yielded about 400 pounds of marijuana.